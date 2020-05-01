Homelessness numbers fall below 10,000 but charity anxious about Covid-19 measures

The numbers of people accessing emergency accommodation has dropped below 10,000, to 9,907.

The figures for March show a slight decrease on February, but there are still more than 3,000 children homeless.

Dublin remains the worst affected area, with 7,006 people in emergency accommodation.

Roughan McNamara from Focus Ireland said there are better supports available now for people in need.

Mr McNamara said: "While the homeless issue isn't in the headlines there are staff and everyone working on the frontline protecting people.

"There is so much work going on behind the scenes, the situation is really improved for a lot of people in terms of getting into better emergency accommodation and ensuring that they are supported fully."

Barnardos welcomed the Department of Housing release which shows there were 179 fewer children living in homeless accommodation in March than in February.

However, the children's charity said it still has worries about the challenges facing the homeless children and their families around the Covid-19 pandemic.

Suzanne Connolly, Barnardos CEO, said: “The decrease in the number of children experiencing homelessness in March is welcome but it is too early to say if this is a trend resulting from the protective measures introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“During this crisis we are all challenged to adapt our routines and normal ways of life. For families living in emergency accommodation this challenge is nigh on impossible.

How do you self-isolate if one member of the family contracts the virus? How do you limit social interactions and practice social distancing when you live in a hub or a hotel room? And crucially, what are parents to do if they fall ill and do not have a family member or friend who can care for their children?

“The challenges facing families are further compounded by the reduction of community supports previously available. Although Barnardos continues to provide essential services, the restrictions on movement within a 2km radius of your home mean services and outlets available to families, may no longer be an option for families.”

Barnardos has adapted its services by delivering food and meals and having socially distanced visits with children and their parents. However, they said that not all homeless children have access to the supports.

Ms Connolly said: “Ireland’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been heartening. We are all pulling together through a very difficult time; but we must make sure those most vulnerable are not forgotten.

"The reduction in the number of children living in emergency accommodation is very welcome, but a home is not the only thing a child needs.

"Children exiting homelessness and those 3,355 children still living in hubs and hotels must have access to family support services”.