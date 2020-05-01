News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Homelessness numbers fall below 10,000

Homelessness numbers fall below 10,000
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 01, 2020 - 07:11 AM

The numbers of people accessing emergency accommodation has dropped below 10,000, to 9,907.

The figures for March show a slight decrease on February, but there are still more than 3,000 children homeless.

Dublin remains the worst affected area, with 7,006 people in emergency accommodation.

Roughan McNamara from Focus Ireland said there are better supports available now for people in need.

Mr McNamara said: "While the homeless issue isn't in the headlines there are staff and everyone working on the frontline protecting people.

"There is so much work going on behind the scenes, the situation is really improved for a lot of people in terms of getting into better emergency accommodation and ensuring that they are supported fully."

READ MORE

Teenager due in court over assault that left man in critical condition

More on this topic

'Anticipated but welcome drop' in numbers accessing emergency accommodation'Anticipated but welcome drop' in numbers accessing emergency accommodation

‘New people on the streets’ in Dublin as coronavirus lockdown hits‘New people on the streets’ in Dublin as coronavirus lockdown hits

Peter McVerry Trust calls for AirBnb apartments to be used to house homelessPeter McVerry Trust calls for AirBnb apartments to be used to house homeless

Irish Examiner View: Homelessness - Neglecting an existing crisisIrish Examiner View: Homelessness - Neglecting an existing crisis


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

homelessnessFocus IrelandTOPIC: Homelessness

More in this Section

Taoiseach: Laws will not be amended to stop Northern Ireland day trippersTaoiseach: Laws will not be amended to stop Northern Ireland day trippers

Minutes from public health team meetings publishedMinutes from public health team meetings published

Carrigtwohill school project gets green light - eight years laterCarrigtwohill school project gets green light - eight years later

Women at higher risk of poverty compared to menWomen at higher risk of poverty compared to men


Lifestyle

Irene Feighan speaks to author Liz Nugent about her recovery following a three-month stay in hospital last year.Shape I'm In: Bestselling author Liz Nugent

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

  • 8
  • 23
  • 31
  • 39
  • 41
  • 45
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »