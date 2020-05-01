Homelessness numbers fall below 10,000

The numbers of people accessing emergency accommodation has dropped below 10,000, to 9,907.

The figures for March show a slight decrease on February, but there are still more than 3,000 children homeless.

Dublin remains the worst affected area, with 7,006 people in emergency accommodation.

Roughan McNamara from Focus Ireland said there are better supports available now for people in need.

Mr McNamara said: "While the homeless issue isn't in the headlines there are staff and everyone working on the frontline protecting people.

"There is so much work going on behind the scenes, the situation is really improved for a lot of people in terms of getting into better emergency accommodation and ensuring that they are supported fully."