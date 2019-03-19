NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Homelessness groups among those to receive €50k grants from Google

Tuesday, March 19, 2019 - 08:27 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Organisations which have come up with ideas to improve opportunities in their local communities are being recognised.

Fifteen groups have won the Google Impact Challenge Dublin and each will get €50,000 in grants.

The Peter McVerry Trust and GiveBack.ie which uses technology to help people to break the cycle of homelessness are among the winners.

Google Senior Manager Stuart McLoughlin says the grants they've won will help them bring their ideas to life:

"As well as €50,000, and each of the 15 winners have the opportunity to win another €50,000 in the process, we hope to bring the skills and resources from our local employees that Google has based in Dublin to help them to go even further with their ideas," he said.

Mr McLoughlin explained one of the projects that received the funding which stood out.

"We have an amazing project from an organisation called GiveBack.ie - it's some students from DCU who have developed a project which enables you to give a small percentage of your online shopping spend through to the NGOs, especially the inner-city helping homeless, through to organisations like Peter McVerry.

