Homelessness charity wants emergency measures extended after figures fall below 9,000

There is a fear homelessness may increase once Covid-19 measures are lifted. File photo.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 26, 2020 - 08:02 AM

The number of people in emergency accommodation has dropped below 9,000 for the first time since 2017.

Figures show 8,876 people were homeless last month, which is 459 fewer than the figures recorded in April.

The Department of Housing said there are fewer families in emergency accommodation today than at any point in the last three years.

Wayne Stanley, the Simon Communities Head of Communications, said there is a fear numbers may increase once Covid measures are lifted.

Mr Stanley said: "The emergency prevention measures have been really effective. We have to look at whether we extend those, there is a strong case to be made for extending it.

"But we also have to look at all those people that have been impacted by Covid who may now be in housing distress and might be, if we lift the restrictions, forced to end up in homelessness."

