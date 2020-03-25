Homelessness charity sees influx of students and prisoners sleeping on streets as services are cut

A homelessness charity has said that a number of evicted students and prisoners who have been released temporarily over Covid-19 fears are sleeping on the streets.

The CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless CEO, Anthony Flynn, slammed the provisions in place for the homeless during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Flynn said: "The number of people sleeping out nightly has not reduced despite increased bed capacity put in place by the DRHE."

He said that there were a number of key factors causing an influx of people into the homeless system, which included prisoners from the Irish Prison Service given a temporary release and students evicted from student accommodation.

He added that these people were becoming homeless for the first time.

Mr Flynn said: "There are still up to 90 people per night who are sleeping rough, and with the reduction in day services right through the system people cannot access showering facilities, nor are they able to wash clothes never mind wash their hands as per HSE guidelines.

With a number of day services closed those who are not being accommodated through the homeless service system are currently finding it difficult to access basic shower facilities, they CANNOT wash. Those who are most vulnerable are the ones who will suffer most!! #Covid19Out pic.twitter.com/a69qKM1tTi — Cllr. Anthony Flynn (@AnthonyICHH) March 25, 2020

"Many services have been reduced because of the threat of Covid-19, which means those who are most vulnerable cannot simply wash their hands. With many cafes, shops, bars or libraries not open simple toilet facilities are unavailable.

"More needs to be done to ensure that proper access to washing and sanitation is widely available for all those require it. Outdoor showers, sanitation devices need to be implemented without delay as it could save lives.”