Homelessness charity reports major rise in numbers of rough sleepers in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 26, 2019 - 07:25 AM

There has been a 64% increase in the number of people sleeping rough in Dublin since January this year.

Inner City Helping Homeless said they have found 148 people following a recent headcount on Wednesday night.

Chief executive of the charity, Anthony Flynn said it is a shocking increase.

He said: "We saw major reductions in regard to bed implementation in the initiative that was implemented through the winter months.

"We are seeing the numbers rise and rise again and in the next couple of months they will continue to rise and we've got to tackle the problem head-on. The minister needs to put a rough sleeper programme in place to tackle the issue head-on."

