Homelessness charity reaches out to next bidder after fake bid wins donated Conor McGregor tickets

Update - 1.41pm: Inner City Helping Homeless says it's reached out to another bidder after the original winner of a charity auction it held over the weekend, didn't come forward with the funds.

The homeless charity was aiming to raise money for sleeping bags and other essential supplies by giving away tickets to Conor McGregor's next UFC fight.

Brian McLoughlin, Head of communications with ICHH, says they were prepared for such an event:

He said: "When we put the auction in place we did say that if anyone didn't follow through with regards to the highest bidder we would go to the next person in line.

"We have reached out to the next highest bidder, who is a guy based in America, so it's overnight in America now, but hopefully we'll get a response later today from him and he'll follow through and we'll be able to send him the tickets and we'll go on from there."

So the person who made bid on the @TheNotoriousMMA ticket donation turned out to be a fake page. Terrible action and so much time wasted to raise money for an organization that’s non funded doing so much on the ground !! @bmcdublin will be evaluating and issue statement shortly. pic.twitter.com/1xw5syQzXH — Anthony Flynn (@AnthonyICHH) September 24, 2018

Earlier: Winning bid for Conor McGregor tickets donated to homelessness charity declared a fake

Dublin homelessness charity, Inner City Helping Homeless, has revealed that the winning bid for tickets to Conor McGregor's UFC fight was a fake.

McGregor donated two tickets to the UFC event in Las Vegas to Inner City Helping Homeless to auction off on Facebook.

A winning bid of €1700 was accepted, but it was confirmed by the charity's CEO Anthony Flynn last night that the Facebook account was a fake.

In his tweet, Mr Flynn said: "Terrible action and so much time wasted to raise money for an organization that’s non-funded doing so much on the ground."

ICHH have now reached out to the second highest bidder.