Homelessness charity expresses concern as ex tropical storm Helene approaches Ireland

Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) has said it has "serious concerns" for people sleeping rough tomorrow night as ex tropical storm Helene moves over Ireland.

Met Éireann has said that it is possible that Status Yellow warning criteria may be reached in counties Cork, Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow, Dublin, Meath and Louth as Helene tracks northeastwards towards Ireland through the rest of today and Monday.

Things are looking quite turbulent over the coming days. Find out why in the @BBCCountryfile forecast on @BBCOne at 19:50 https://t.co/01yyA5Ky48 Alina pic.twitter.com/JlRDRop9RC — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) September 16, 2018

A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning has already been issued for Galway and Mayo, forecasting 25-40mm of rain over west Galway and Co Mayo, with a risk of flooding in places.

The warning is valid from 12 midday to 12 midnight on Monday.

Speaking tonight, ICHH Head of Communications Brian McLoughlin said: “We will continue to monitor the tracking of Storm Helene and will be putting a contingency plan in place throughout the day on Monday to increase services if required for the people sleeping in doorways, parks and other areas off the beaten track across Dublin.

“We will also be reaching out to the DRHE tomorrow to check that they have extreme weather protocols in place in preparation for the worst case scenario.

“Extra emergency beds are urgently required as it is and we have requested that an additional 150 beds are made available immediately before winter arrives.

“ICHH volunteers are dealing with 120-150 people nightly on the streets of Dublin and have reported many nights where no beds were available through CPS.

“We cannot be in a position again where the additional beds only become available in December and we are requesting that extreme weather protocols are taken for Storm Helene and additional beds are left available throughout the winter months.