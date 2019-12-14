News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Homelessness charity calls for extra beds for rough sleepers as weather gets colder

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, December 14, 2019 - 07:27 AM

With wintry showers and a sharp drop in temperatures the Government has been urged to make extra beds available for the homeless.

Met Eireann is predicting temperatures could drop as low as -3C tonight with a widespread frost and a chance of snow in places.

Councillor Anthony Flynn, the CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless, said the Government needs to have a plan in place for when temperatures drop.

Mr Flynn said: "Well I'll be calling for all organisations and all emergency services to operate over a 24-hour basis rather than putting people back out at 7 o'clock in the morning and not allowing them back until 7 o'clock in the evening.

"What we need to do is to ensure that people are able to access emergency accommodation as and when they need it.

"We haven't had any plan so far from the Dublin executive or the Minister, in terms of the frost. I would be very, very worried about people that are going to be left out over the weekend."

homelessTOPIC: Homelessness

