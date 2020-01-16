News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Election 2020 home
Home»ireland»ELECTION 2020

Homelessness and crime cast dark shadow on day two of election campaign

Homelessness and crime cast dark shadow on day two of election campaign
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 16, 2020 - 08:06 AM

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil want to make the economy the focus of the second full day of the election campaign.

But homelessness and crime dominated day one and are still the talking points this morning.

Brexit will also be on today's agenda, following the new European Commission President's visit last night.

For Fine Gael this morning it's a launch on jobs and Brexit before the Taoiseach heads on the campaign trail in Longford.

Fianna Fáil are also talking Brexit and the economy in a morning briefing with Micheál Martin due to campaign in Dublin and Wicklow today.

Labour are launching proposals on crime on Dublin's Northside while the Social Democrats are holding their campaign launch at a former Magdelene laundry in Dublin.

READ MORE

Varadkar: ‘I didn’t politicise homeless man’s injuries’

More on this topic

Former Dublin Mayor: Taoiseach is trying to blame City Council for homelessnessFormer Dublin Mayor: Taoiseach is trying to blame City Council for homelessness

Varadkar: ‘I didn’t politicise homeless man’s injuries’Varadkar: ‘I didn’t politicise homeless man’s injuries’

David Davin-Power: Bruising start to campaign for Fine Gael as Leo misstepsDavid Davin-Power: Bruising start to campaign for Fine Gael as Leo missteps

‘Old politics’ must be left in past: Time to get over the Sinn Féin hang-up‘Old politics’ must be left in past: Time to get over the Sinn Féin hang-up


TOPIC: Election 2020