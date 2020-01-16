Homelessness and crime cast dark shadow on day two of election campaign

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil want to make the economy the focus of the second full day of the election campaign.

But homelessness and crime dominated day one and are still the talking points this morning.

Brexit will also be on today's agenda, following the new European Commission President's visit last night.

For Fine Gael this morning it's a launch on jobs and Brexit before the Taoiseach heads on the campaign trail in Longford.

Fianna Fáil are also talking Brexit and the economy in a morning briefing with Micheál Martin due to campaign in Dublin and Wicklow today.

Labour are launching proposals on crime on Dublin's Northside while the Social Democrats are holding their campaign launch at a former Magdelene laundry in Dublin.