Homeless woman gives birth to stillborn twins in emergency accommodation

Monday, October 01, 2018 - 12:49 PM

It is being reported that a homeless woman has given birth to stillborn twins in Dublin.

She is believed to have been using a hotel as emergency accommodation when she started to go into labour prematurely.

Both babies died shortly afterwards.

Fr Peter McVerry said it was "absolutely tragic" and extended his sympathies to the woman.

The homelessness campaigner said: "I will say that it's traumatic enough being homeless and in emergency accommodation anyway, without the added trauma of losing two children on top of that.

"It's just absolutely tragic."

A garda spokesperson said they are treating the deaths as a "personal tragedy" and said "there are no suspicious circumstances".


