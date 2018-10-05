Homeless plan doesn’t hold water, say Dublin County Council

By Joyce Fegan

A plan to house homeless people on a cruise ship was twice considered as a solution to the housing crisis.

Dublin City Council (DCC) and the Department of the Housing hold regular meetings about the housing and homeless situation, and the idea of using a ship for “singles” was “mooted” twice, once as recently as September.

“It was mooted two years ago at a time when the homeless situation was worse than it is now, but it didn’t go anywhere,” Brendan Kenny, deputy CEO of DCC told the Irish Examiner.

“It was raised again recently but I don’t think it’s going to take legs,” he added.

Mr Kenny said that the idea originally came from a private company that has provided repurposed ships in other cities.

We have regular meetings with the Department [of Housing] where we discuss solutions. The initial approach came from contractors who approached us, who do it in other cities. It didn’t gain traction,” Mr Kenny said.

The DCC executive said it was never planned as a solution for housing families and was only proposed for use for single people.

“It was about singles. It came at a time when there was an acute problem with single persons who were homeless. We have since increased bed capacity, through hostels,” he explained.

In the last two years DCC has expanded bed capacity by about 500 units and there are more plans in place for other hostels in the city.

However, Mr Kenny said he “certainly wouldn’t rule out” the cruise ship idea in the future.

Yesterday Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy commented on the proposal and said it was not appropriate for “homeless families in need”.

The homeless crisis, while widespread, is most acute in the capital, but Mr Kenny is hopeful that if even just for rough sleepers, there will be no need for them to be sleeping out of doors.

By Christmas time there will be no need for anyone else to sleep rough. For example, during the snow (March 2018), we got everyone off the streets, very few cities could say that,” Mr Kenny said.

Other solutions being looked at to solve the housing crisis include the expansion of the rapid-build programme, these units were previously described as “modular housing.”

Mr Kenny said each of the four local authorities in Dublin is currently looking for sites where they can build low-rise units.

“We’re trying to identify sites for low-level, low-rise quality module builds, that could be moved from one site to another say after five years,” he explained.