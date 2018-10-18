Home»Breaking News»ireland

Homeless mother of seven Margaret Cash in court for stealing €320 worth of Penneys clothes

Thursday, October 18, 2018

A woman who made the headlines in August when she spent the night in the public office of Tallaght Garda Station was placed on a 12-month probation bond today by Tallaght court.

Margaret Cash was due before Judge Patricia McNamara for a probation report.

Margaret Cash protesting over Traveller Accommodation at Leinster House last month. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Cash, (28), Westpark Gate, Tallaght, had pleaded guilty to stealing clothing worth €321 from Penneys, Nutgrove Shopping Centre, Rathfarnham, on February 17, 2018.

When the case was called there was no appearance from Cash in court.

Her defence lawyer, Kevin Tunney, said his client was "on the bus".

Judge McNamara put the case to second calling.

Cash later turned up in court. She was wearing black boots, grey leggings and a black hoodie.

Judge McNamara commented that Cash had 38 previous convictions and is a homeless mother of seven children.

She asked Sergeant Michael Ahern if Cash has come to the attention of the gardai since the incident.

Sgt Ahern replied: "No".

He said that in relation to the theft from Penneys that the property was not recovered.

Judge McNamara told Cash: " I have read the probation report and I see that there are issues in your background and your personal circumstances which cannot be ignored but you cannot go around committing thefts.

What would happen to your children if you were to go to jail?

Judge McNamara said she will deal with the case by way of Section 1.1 (2) of the Probation Act.

She placed Cash on a Probation Bond of €100 for 12 months and on condition that she engages with the Probation Services and the Restorative Justice Services.


