Council react as homeless man injured when tent removed while he was asleep inside

Dublin City Council have said that the homeless man left seriously injured after he was injured in an attempt to move a tent he was sleeping in, was in a "precarious and dangerous location".

The man was injured yesterday afternoon on the Grand Canal at Wilton Terrace when the tent was removed using an industrial vehicle.

"An individual was injured during the process and was taken to hospital," a statement from Dublin City Council confirmed.

"The Dublin Regional Homeless Executive is currently liaising with the hospital and every support is being provided."

The statement added the Council are engaging with the man and that accommodation will be made available to the man

"Every action that is taken by state services is taken in the interest of health and safety of those individuals experiencing homelessness."

Meanwhile, the CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless, Anthony Flynn, is calling for a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Mr Flynn told RTÉ Radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke that this was not the first time that Waterways Ireland had tried to move people sleeping in tents to conduct works on a canal.

There has been an increase in people sleeping in tents because of safety fears, he explained. Waterways Ireland had recently served eviction notices to the people sleeping in tents on the banks of the Grand Canal.

This is a crisis of epidemic proportions. Procedures should be put in place before tents are lifted.

Mr Flynn said he was not aware if the person operating the utility vehicle had checked the tent to see if it was occupied before it was lifted.

“This was a breakdown in communications, there was a lack of consultation.”

Authorities had acknowledged recently that there was a shortage of 300 beds in the system for the city, he said. “There is no where to send these individuals. We haven’t the beds to put them into.”

Mr Flynn called for a full investigation. “Somebody’s life was put in danger when that lift was executed. The key stakeholders need to manage the situation.”

If activities like this are to take place then there should be greater cooperation, he urged.

Gardaí at Pearse Street are investigating.

It is understood the man was living rough in the area for a number of months.

"Serious questions need to be asked of the DRHE (Dublin Region Homeless Executive) senior management on bed availability and the level of service," said Anthony Flynn, CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless.

