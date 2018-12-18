NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Homeless man 'absolutely devastated' after shipping container demolished in Wicklow

Tuesday, December 18, 2018 - 06:32 PM

Concerns have been raised after a shipping container used to house a homeless man in Greystones, Co. Wicklow was demolished.

In an effort to address anti-social behaviour, council officials had been removing old containers and site cabins from council-owned properties in the town.

A Go Fund Me page had been set up to help transform the container for the man in question.

File photo.

Elaine O'Connor from Bray Area Rough Sleepers Support says he was so upset with the move.

"All his bedclothes were thrown outside of the container into the wet. A forklift was put through it and it was flipped on its side.

"All the money that has gone into it, the time and the effort of local people has completely gone to waste. He was absolutely devastated to see it himself.

At that stage, I rang to see could I get him into the winter initiative.


KEYWORDS

HomelessBrayWicklow

Related Articles

Ex-boxer and footballer hails response to opening gym up to homeless people

Charity single released in aid of Inner City Helping Homeless

Changes to how homeless figures are monitored causing 'a lot of confusion'

Half of children helped by Barnardos live in emergency accommodation, charity says

More in this Section

Man charged in connection with international money laundering

Murder victim Jastine Valdez died due to asphyxia, inquest hears

Proposal to overhaul sex ed in schools to include LGBT relationships

Study shows shocking scale of online abuse against women


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Planning for your financial future

Dive right in for Christmas swim in aid of a good cause

In the frame during a big year for comics

Musical theatre review: Les Miserables

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 15, 2018

    • 2
    • 9
    • 23
    • 34
    • 35
    • 38
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »