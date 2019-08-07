News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Homeless man, 54, died as a result of hypothermia, inquest hears

Homeless man, 54, died as a result of hypothermia, inquest hears
File image of homeless man on streets
By Louise Roseingrave
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 03:49 PM

A 54 year old homeless man found slumped on steps in Dublin city centre died due to hypothermia.

The Lithuanian man was lying in a sleeping bag on steps to a house on Lower Gardiner Street in Dublin shortly after 7am on January 19 2018.

The morning was described by Garda Hannah Quinlan as ‘particularly cold’.

The man, who was wearing multiple coats, was checked by a woman passing on her way to work who became concerned. The woman felt he was extremely cold and feared he was dead. She contacted emergency services.

He was rushed by ambulance to the Mater Hospital where his temperature was found to be 20 degrees on arrival. He was extremely hypothermic, Dublin Coroner’s Court heard.

He suffered a cardiac arrest in hospital. He was treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit but died two days later on January 21 2018.

“He deteriorated quite a lot in that time between when he was found in the street and getting to hospital,” Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane said.

READ MORE

'The human cost of it is shocking' - Residents facing eviction stage protest at ‘vulture fund’ offices

Gardai contacted the Lithuanian Embassy in a bid to contact relatives but none travelled to Ireland to identify the remains.

Mr Steponas Jankovskis was identified by a photograph provided to Gardai by email from his son.

“His son emailed and said this was his father and this was the most recent photo available,” Garda David Biggins said.

An autopsy found he died due to a lack of blood supply to the heart due to hypothermia with a core temperature of 20 degrees on a background of bronchial pneumonia. The man had the equivalent of eight alcoholic drinks in his system an arrival at the Mater Hospital.

The coroner returned a verdict of misadventure.

“The main reason he died was due to hypothermia, he had a very low temperature detected when he was admitted to hospital,” the coroner said.

READ MORE

Drive seeks school supplies for 2,000 children in Direct Provision

More on this topic

Deaths of three homeless people over six weeks in Cork a 'scandal'Deaths of three homeless people over six weeks in Cork a 'scandal'

Tánaiste: Cork homeless death is reminder that Government needs to do moreTánaiste: Cork homeless death is reminder that Government needs to do more

'Yet another death on our streets': Homeless man's body found in Bray'Yet another death on our streets': Homeless man's body found in Bray

Study finds drugs and alcohol play a part in deaths of almost 40% of homeless peopleStudy finds drugs and alcohol play a part in deaths of almost 40% of homeless people

HomelessTOPIC: Homeless deaths

More in this Section

7,000 health workers to get pay rises of up to 13%7,000 health workers to get pay rises of up to 13%

Taoiseach rules out 'divisive' border poll in 'next few years'Taoiseach rules out 'divisive' border poll in 'next few years'

Garda appeal for help finding missing Cork teenGarda appeal for help finding missing Cork teen

Restore Stormont to give Northern Ireland a voice at Brexit table, urges VaradkarRestore Stormont to give Northern Ireland a voice at Brexit table, urges Varadkar


Lifestyle

Carol O’Callaghan gets expert advice on DIY flower arranging using everything from a gift bouquet to garden offerings, and learns how they can be deployed to enhance the home interior.Your go-to guide for expert advice on DIY flower arranging

Although at the forefront of a booming tech industry, Washington state’s largest city is also steeped in nostalgia, says Sarah Marshall.Coffee, grunge and killer whales: 5 reasons why Seattle is naturally charming

French Alpine resorts Tignes and Courchevel are much more than winter ski destinations, says Ben Mitchell.5 pulse-pumping summer adventure activities to try in the French Alps

Dr Shelby Harris is on a mission to help women get better quality sleep. Lisa Salmon finds out more.5 ways to tackle insomnia by improving your sleep ‘stimulus control’, according to an expert

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »