Homeless man, 30s, dies after being found unconscious in Dublin city centre

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, October 20, 2019 - 09:30 PM

- with reporting from Evelyn Ring

A homeless man died after being found unconscious on a street in Dublin on Sunday morning.

The man, in his late 30s, was found unconscious by passers-by at Foster Place close to Trinity College at around 7am this morning.

He was rushed to St James' Hospital where he died an hour later.

In a statement, a garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí were alerted to the incident by passing pedestrians who observed the man unconscious at Foster Place at approximately 7am.

"He was removed to St. James Hospital where he passed away."

The statement added that a post mortem "will be conducted which will determine the course of the investigation."

Inner City Helping Homeless said it was another death on the streets and "another avoidable tragedy."

"My thoughts are with the man’s family at this tragic time," said the charity's chief executive, Anthony Flynn.

"This is yet another unacceptable loss of like within a broken service.

"The system that is homelessness is continuing to fail out most vulnerable in society."

Mr Flynn added: "This can’t become normal or acceptable. The Minister must activate the cold winter initiative immediately and insure beds are available for all who want to access."

This story was updated at 9.30pm

