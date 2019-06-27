Homeless couple face court action for occupation of empty council house

A young, homeless couple face court action after taking over an empty council house in Co Meath.

Melissa Wilde, her partner and children moved into the Navan property earlier this month but have been served notice to leave.

The pregnant 21-year-old says she sought emergency accommodation but was only offered a place in a women's refuge, which would involve splitting up the family.

Meath County Council said it does not comment on individual cases, but the illegal occupation deprives other families who are due to be housed.

Ms Wilde said they had to leave her mother's home after the family relationship broke down.

She said: "I was staying at my mom's, staying with my aunt, staying everywhere, to be honest. We hadn't got a proper home.

"We were staying in a box room at my mom's house, it was very small. We were living with two children, me and my partner on a pull out couch.

"I went to the council about three weeks ago and went every day after that telling them I had nowhere to go. I was actually very desperate and had no choice but to come here to be honest."