Homeless Cork mother speaks about the stress of raising her kids in a hotel

A homeless young Cork mother has spoken about having to raise her kids in a hotel.

Laura O’Mahony spoke honestly on the Neil Prendeville show on Cork’s RedFM opening her door to the radio presenter.

The 24-year-old has two little girls, seven-year-old Amy and four-year-old Jasmine and has been living in hotel rooms since January 4 when they had to vacate their rental property.

The Red FM host visited the lone parent in Springfort Hall in North Cork where she had moved to after a spell in the Hibernian Hotel in Mallow. She is being assisted with the €155 a night room rate.

She spoke of the devastating impact on her mental health of not being able to provide a home for her young daughters and told of her worries about providing for her daughter's upcoming communion.

Laura had been making her daughters' lunches on a bedside locker and struggled to find their clothes and shoes in the bags and boxes of all their belongings stacked in the hotel room.

Laura O’Mahony and her daughters. Picture: Red FM

The appearance on the radio show sparked an outpouring of support for the young family, with listeners expressing their grief on hearing the devastation of Laura’s situation.

Claire Dilworth from Cinderella’s Closet offered to give Amy a communion dress and accessories and there were many more offers of help for the family.

- You can listen to Laura's story here