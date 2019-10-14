News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Homeless chef was attacked three times before fatal Cork assault

Timmy Hourihane. Picture: John Finn
By Joe Leogue

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, October 14, 2019 - 04:35 PM

A trained chef who wanted to champion the cause of homeless people, Timmy Hourihane was hospitalised following a number of attacks before suffering the fatal assault that took his life on Sunday morning.

The Bandon native, who was killed in a brutal attack on Cork’s Mardyke Walk had previously revealed he was attacked and did not feel safe on the city streets.

In a radio interview last December, Mr Hourihane said a homeless person’s day is spent “wandering around the whole city to try and find where I can sleep tonight”.

“Is it going to be safe? In most places in Cork it's not safe in the city centre,” he told Neil Prendeville on Cork’s Red FM.

“I have been attacked three times and ended up in hospital because of those attacks.

A person stomped on my hand and I've ended up with fractures on my hand plus fractures on my right side and the actual rib went into my lung.

“I didn't have a cent in my pocket and they probably thought I had something on me.

“They left me there,” he said of his attackers.

He admitted that he had a problem with alcohol, and that he went for treatment as his drinking was “very, very high at one stage”.

“When you're back on the streets and you can't go anywhere again, that monkey on my shoulder said 'go back to alcohol again'. And unfortunately, that's what happened,” he said.

Mr Hourihane also described the cold experienced when sleeping rough.

You might have a duvet or a few blankets but you're still cold, you wake up at four, and you're hypothermic, you're shaking with the cold.

“This morning when I stood up, my legs were like jelly, and that wasn't even from the drink that was from cold, from laying flat on real, real cold stone. When you wake up it actually takes you a while to get yourself stabilized on your feet.”

He outlined his attempts to get his life back on track, and the stigma homeless people suffer.

“I'm a chef. I was in the UK and I worked in the Hilton. I actually completed my Leaving Cert and I've tried and tried to get jobs here putting CVs in, everything and no response back.

“Even in shops, anywhere. They actually look at you derogatory, in a bad way. Even down at the bus station, if you try to get on a bus. They look at you really, really badly,” he said.

Mr Hourihane had expressed his desire for homeless people to ‘stand up’ for themselves.

“I'm going to fight for myself. And I'd love to fight for other people that are homeless as well. And we need to stand up for ourselves at last.

“They look at you like you're a zero, they say "Oh, he's homeless again". Or "This guy is homeless we saw ten of those before". They just walk past you like you're not there and that's invisibility.”

Last Thursday, photographer John Finn was taking property pictures in Cork city centre when he unexpectedly found a new subject.

“A man stopped and started posing,” Mr Finn posted on Twitter. “An inoffensive, humorous guy, full of fun. I took his snap and he was delighted. His name was Tim Hourihane, from Bantry. He was murdered on Saturday night. RIP.”

Gardaí are appealing to persons who were in the Mardyke Walk area between 12 midnight and 1am on Sunday morning and who may have witnessed any activity in the area or any motorists who may have passed through Mardyke Walk around these times and have dashcam footage to contact Anglesea Garda Station on 021 -4522000, The Garda Confidential Line1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

