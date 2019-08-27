News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Homeless charity provides back-to-school supplies to over 300 children in Dublin

Homeless charity provides back-to-school supplies to over 300 children in Dublin
Children with the ICHH back to school packs
By Denise O’Donoghue
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 04:43 PM

A Dublin-based charity has highlighted the struggle many families face when sending their children back to school.

Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) said it distributed school supplies over the past 10 days for children in both primary and secondary school to families living below the poverty line.

The charity received the packs through a FEAD European Grant that is in place with the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

Homeless charity provides back-to-school supplies to over 300 children in Dublin

ICHH said a quarter of a million children are living in poverty in Ireland and the rising cost of education means many families are in desperate need of support.

"We were delighted to be able to provide the 300 back to school packs for families as their children return to school however it has further highlighted the financial pressures being placed on families," said ICHH CEO Anthony Flynn.

"Through our membership of the FEAD European Grant programme we were in a position to support these families but we were inundated with requests and could have easily distributed three times the amount.

Homeless charity provides back-to-school supplies to over 300 children in Dublin

"With so many children and adults living below the poverty line we need to properly address inequality as ICHH are supporting families with food parcels on a weekly basis as well as the back to school packs.

"In a country with a strong economy like ours we should not have so many people struggling to feed their children and get them back to school with the correct supplies," he added.

READ MORE

Renewed appeal to find missing Laois teen last seen in Kerry

More on this topic

'Overwhelming' support for school consent classes by parents'Overwhelming' support for school consent classes by parents

Calls to SVP for help with school costs up 4% Calls to SVP for help with school costs up 4%

Consent classes for post primary students to be launched following university successConsent classes for post primary students to be launched following university success

Fianna Fáil: Government should be 'upfront' over future delays to plans for new schoolsFianna Fáil: Government should be 'upfront' over future delays to plans for new schools

HomelessPovertySchoolChildrenEducationTOPIC: Education

More in this Section

New award honours memory of Constance MarkieviczNew award honours memory of Constance Markievicz

#ThankYouLaura: A 'bittersweet day' for family of Laura Brennan as HPV vaccine extended to boys#ThankYouLaura: A 'bittersweet day' for family of Laura Brennan as HPV vaccine extended to boys

'I was bawling crying. I was petrified': Cork woman recalls terror of taxi being attacked by gang'I was bawling crying. I was petrified': Cork woman recalls terror of taxi being attacked by gang

Anger as planning permission granted for 471 apartments at former Chivers siteAnger as planning permission granted for 471 apartments at former Chivers site


Lifestyle

Interested in trying vegan wine? Sam Wylie-Harris asks an expert how to seek them out.Vegan wines are on the up – here’s what you need to know about them

If your conservatory’s looking a bit tired, try these ideas to make it a brighter and fresher space you’ll love to relax in.10 ways to brighten up your conservatory

Time to dig deep into the back of your wardrobe.All the early 00s fashion trends from the VMAs you won’t believe are making a comeback

On your marks, get set, bake!12 things that will definitely happen on this year’s Great British Bake Off – and we can’t wait

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »