Home»Breaking News»ireland

Homeless charities call for Government clarity on homelessness figures

Friday, September 28, 2018 - 07:31 AM

Homeless charities are calling on the government to clear up the confusion surrounding the latest homelessness figures.

The Housing Minister has confirmed that over 1,600 people have been removed from the list so far this year.

Eoghan Murphy claims that is because they were wrongly classified as being in emergency accommodation.

Niamh Randall from the Simon Communities said everyone presenting as homeless should be included in the figures.

"Our concern is that if people are in a temporary arrangement where they don't have a tenancy in place, they don't have security, they don't have certainty and they're not quite sure where they're going be next week or next month - they need to be in emergency accommodation figures because that's the nature of their experience."


KEYWORDS

HomelessnessEoghan Murphy

Related Articles

Charities hit out at 'disingenuous' re-categorisation of homeless figures

Brian Friel's art collection raises almost €200,000 for Peter McVerry Trust

Third of Irish housing should be publicly-owned

'What are ye elected for, at all?' - FG Minister hits out at Sinn Féin as Murphy survives no-confidence vote

More in this Section

Gynaecology services ‘on back foot for long time’

SEC to consider impact of exam appeal ruling

A lot of noise and long way to go to polling day

Sculptor who revolutionised fracture treatment in First World War honoured in Armagh


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 26, 2018

    • 6
    • 7
    • 21
    • 37
    • 46
    • 47
    • 34

Full Lotto draw results »