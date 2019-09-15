News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Homecoming date for victorious Dublin footballers announced

Dublin's victorious captains: Stephen Cluxton and Sinéad Aherne. Pictures: Sportsfile
By Steve Neville
Sunday, September 15, 2019 - 06:10 PM

The date for the Dublin footballers homecoming has been announced.

Dublin enjoyed huge success this weekend with the senior men's team claiming a historic five-in-a-row when they beat Kerry yesterday.

That win was backed up by the Dublin ladies team, who overcame Galway in front of a record crowd to win their third consecutive All-Ireland title.

Following Dublin's victory over Galway today, Dublin City Council announced that a homecoming for both teams will take place on Sunday, September 29.

The council consulted with the Dublin County Board and the Dublin Ladies Gaelic Association and announced that the Lord Mayor "will celebrate these historic victories" by staging the "special, free family-friendly homecoming."

The event will take place from 1.30pm to 4.30pm at Merrion Square.

Dublin Lord Mayor Paul Mc Auliffe: "It has been a phenomenal weekend for the women and men of Dublin Gaelic Football with this three-in-a-row victory today and the historic five-in-a-row-win yesterday.

"Congratulations to the Dublin Ladies team of players, Mick Bohan and his management team, the background staff and the fans for their support over the campaign."

Mural artist Ruairi O Byrne who created a Jim Gavin mural in Ballybough. Picture: Collins
Mural artist Ruairi O Byrne who created a Jim Gavin mural in Ballybough. Picture: Collins

Earlier today, Dublin's five-in-a-row winning boss Jim Gavin brought the Same Maguire cup to the unveiling of a victory mural in Ballybough.

The mural features Gavin's image with the title 'Jim Gavin's Mighty Dubs' alongside him and five Sam Maguire cups above him.

Jim Gavin brings Sam Maguire to 5-in-a-row mural unveiling in Dublin

TOPIC: All-Ireland Football Final

