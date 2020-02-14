News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Homebuilders outline barriers they face in solving housing crisis

Homebuilders outline barriers they face in solving housing crisis
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, February 14, 2020 - 06:50 AM

Homebuilders say they will not be able to play their part in solving the housing crisis unless a specific set of challenges are tackled.

The Irish Homebuilders Association says it's vital that whoever forms the next government understands the challenges of housing.

The association will be hosting a series of roadshows to get the message out about the hurdles they want to overcome.

James Benson from the IHBA said there are are range of barriers being faced by builders.

Mr Benson said: "Some of those barriers to increasing construction - costs, affordability, increasing regulations and planning guidelines - are causing the low levels of output."

They are also admitting that the number of houses built last year is nowhere near enough required to help solve the crisis.

Mr Benson continued: "When we look at last year's figures, which accounted for just over 21,000 homes built in Ireland, this doesn't come close to the number of units needed to meet future demands."

READ MORE

Sinn Féin: Fianna Fáil 'displaying a certain immaturity'

More on this topic

Council approves social and affordable housingCouncil approves social and affordable housing

House prices have increased over 80% from lowest point in 2013House prices have increased over 80% from lowest point in 2013

Hibernia Reit shares shed 10% during election campaign over Sinn Féin pledgesHibernia Reit shares shed 10% during election campaign over Sinn Féin pledges

Home sales jump in Cork and Leinster but drop in the capitalHome sales jump in Cork and Leinster but drop in the capital


housinghomebuildersTOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis: From council leader to the CabinetNorthern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis: From council leader to the Cabinet

Mick Wallace reprimanded for calling Venezuelan opposition leader an 'unelected gob*****'Mick Wallace reprimanded for calling Venezuelan opposition leader an 'unelected gob*****'

Body of missing Corkman Cormac Ryan found by diversBody of missing Corkman Cormac Ryan found by divers

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following Longford shooting incidentGardaí appeal for witnesses following Longford shooting incident


Lifestyle

Good organisation and cleaning will put you back in control of your home, says Kya deLongchampsHow to become a spring-clean superhero

Philip McLaughlin is the co-owner of Grey HeronDesign/Life: Brothers’ design flair takes wing

I’m a 50-year-old man with a serious back problem. An MRI scan taken two years ago found I had significant wear and tear on the joints in my lower back along with spondylitis.Natural Health: Significant wear and tear on the joints in my lower back; Coping with stress

Beth Milofsky, speech and language therapist and founder of SWAN Ireland (Syndromes Without A Name)Working Life: 'Our focus is on working alongside the child and family to identify meaningful goals'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

  • 2
  • 4
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 41
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »