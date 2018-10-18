Home of Quinn Industrial Holdings executive targeted in apparent arson attack

A serious arson attack took place at a home in Cavan last night while the family of an executive employed by Quinn Industrial Holdings was sleeping in the house.

Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) said the attack occurred at the home of Dara O’Reilly, its Chief Financial Officer, at around 11pm last night at the family home in Butlersbridge, Co. Cavan.

The incident involved a petrol-torching of the family car which was parked at the rear of the home, below the bedroom windows where Mr O'Reilly and his wife and two young children had retired for the night.

The rear of the home sustained some damage, but further damage was contained by the local fire service.

"My family and I are still in shock, but our overriding emotion is one of relief that we all managed to get out safely and of appreciation to the emergency services whose speed of response saved our home," said Mr O’Reilly.

Gardaí confirmed they were called to the scene last night and a spokesperson for the Garda Press Office said they are now investigating the incident.

The company claims the incident follows a campaign of threats and intimidation against senior management of QIH.

QIH chairman Adrian Barden described the incident as "beyond the pale and a shocking attack".

"We have previously warned that a continuation of these attacks will result in injuries or fatalities and we call on those with influence or knowledge of those engaged in these criminal actions to speak out," he said.

"Notwithstanding this intimidation, QIH reaffirms our commitment to continuing investment and growth in the region, assisted by the incredible support and commitment of our 830 locally based staff."