Holohan: Still no sign that Ireland is in position to ease restrictions on movement

There is still no sign that Ireland is in a position to ease restrictions on movement, the country’s Chief Medical Officer says.

Dr Tony Holohan was speaking as it was confirmed that a further 59 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland. It brings to 1,159 the total number of deaths from the disease since the outbreak began.

However, Dr Holohan said that the general population is "not to blame" for the fact that restrictions may not be lifted or even extended.

"I have seen some reports today suggesting that in some way we’re holding people responsible, or that some suggested blame was attached to the public. As far as we’re concerned we’ve seen a huge level of compliance and positive work on the part of people.

"And it’s just important to keep that up, too. We’ve had a very very significant reduction in the incidence of the disease.

"It’s a long period of time that people have been asked to comply with these measures, and we know that. But as compliance increases, so do results."

Dr Holohan said that the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is aware of the public desire to end restrictions but said that it, and the reported division between cabinet ministers at today’s cabinet meeting, did not feed into the decision making process.

We know that what we’re asking society. We would have said that asking people over the age of 70 to stay indoors in all circumstances, for example, just to choose an example — it is a really difficult measure, we understand that.

"Take people not being able to work, people losing their jobs — we understand all these things. And so all these things are part of our consideration. As we make these recommendations, we don’t make them lightly.

"Where we are is a huge improvement on where we might have been, but what we’re saying is that we need to get a little further in terms of the impact of the virus.

"Particularly in terms of the numbers in intensive care, the challenge we still have in nursing homes."

"But we’re understanding of what we’re asking people."

Dr Holohan said that NPHET "has a clear job to do" and he is not concerned with characterisations of the group.

Asked about specific advice regarding the possible reopening of DIY shops, garden centres and golf and tennis facilities, Dr Holohan said that what is taken into account is behavioural risk.

"We take into account things that we think may increase the risk of the spread of the virus. We take a risk-based approach in forming our advice."

Dr Holohan said it is vitally important that the "new normal" of handwashing, coughing etiquette and staying home when ill becomes engrained in people. He said that it is likely that going to work, school or out socially while ill will become "socially unacceptable".

On testing, Dr Cillian de Gascun of the National Viral Reference Laboratory said that it is hoped that Ireland will be in a position to test 100,000 people a week by the week of May 18.

Dr Colm Henry said that Ireland is not yet at the 100,000 figure because of the scale of the work involved.

"It’s a considerable exercise in establishing testing centres," he said, adding that there are challenges with materials, lab expansions and staffing.