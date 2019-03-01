Hollywood memorabilia at Schull film centre auction

From Poirot’s moustache to signed pages from the script of Star Wars: Rogue One , an upcoming auction at the Fastnet Film Festival is a potential treasure trove for film buffs.
The auction is a fundraiser to help transform the landmark building in the heart of Schull, Co Cork, that was gifted to the Fastnet Film Festival. The festival organisers plan to transform the building into a world class performance centre, including a 120-seater auditorium with a stage, cinema and rooms for workshops, archives, greenscreen, editing and more.
For every €1 raised at the auction, sponsor William and Judith Bollinger will contribute €2.
The silent auction represents a unique chance to get your hands on a wide array of unique film memorabilia. Some of the highlights are:
There is also a chance to pick up some incredible cinematic history in the form of two black leather screening room chairs from the 1930s. These are from the home cinema of Harry Cohn, co-founder, president and production director from Columbia Pictures. Harry, known as King Cohn, was reputedly the most hated man in Hollywood.
The chairs have been donated by David and Patsy Puttnam.
"We acquired these two screening room chairs in 1987 when we were living in Los Angeles, and they were in my office throughout my tenure as chairman of Columbia Pictures. We’re assured the chairs came from the private screening room of my most illustrious predecessor, Harry Cohn,” Mr Puttnam said.
“Cohn was famously opinionated and ritually insulted everyone who worked for him. One day Herman Mankiewicz, who wrote the screenplay of Citizen Kane, entered the studio dining room to find himself at the receiving end of a stream of barbed insults. Harry Cohn eventually went into a monologue, explaining that he had an infallible test of a film’s likely success or failure — and it was his own behind. If it itches the picture stinks, if it doesn’t itch the picture’s going to be a hit!”
“A brief silence was broken by Mankiewicz yelling back, ‘who ever knew the entire American motion picture audience was wired to Harry Cohn’s ass’.”
The live event will take place on March 16, 2019 at the Fastnet Film Centre, Schull. Doors will open at 7.30pm. The €10 entry fee will include live music, wine, canapés and auction registration. For those who can’t make it, online bidding is available.
- See 32auctions.com/FFFAuction for further information on all items.