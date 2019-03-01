Hollywood memorabilia at Schull film centre auction

From Poirot’s moustache to signed pages from the script of Star Wars: Rogue One , an upcoming auction at the Fastnet Film Festival is a potential treasure trove for film buffs.

The chairs from the home cinema of Harry Cohn which are part of Hollywood folklore.

The auction is a fundraiser to help transform the landmark building in the heart of Schull, Co Cork, that was gifted to the Fastnet Film Festival. The festival organisers plan to transform the building into a world class performance centre, including a 120-seater auditorium with a stage, cinema and rooms for workshops, archives, greenscreen, editing and more.

Movie producer David Puttnam’s leather case.

For every €1 raised at the auction, sponsor William and Judith Bollinger will contribute €2.

The silent auction represents a unique chance to get your hands on a wide array of unique film memorabilia. Some of the highlights are:

A framed ‘Hercule Poirot’ moustache, worn by David Suchet in 1993, created by Patricia Coogan O’Dell, Suchet’s personal make-up artist on the original Poirot television series.

A framed Rogue One Star Wars script page signed by Alistair Petrie, who played the part of General Davits Draven in the film

A bespoke tan leather producer case made for David Puttnam, producer of The Killing Fields and Chariots of Fire

and A leather-bound script of Oscar-winning film The Mission , written by Robert Bolt. Signed by star Jeremy Irons and producer David Puttnam

, written by Robert Bolt. Signed by star Jeremy Irons and producer David Puttnam An hour-long sword training class with stunt actor Peter Dillon, whose work include The Hobbit , Vikings and Avatar . It will culminate in a lightsabre fight, which the winner will be able to film

, and . It will culminate in a lightsabre fight, which the winner will be able to film A framed doodle by award-winning director Mike Leigh, who has seven Oscar nominations

A picture of Mick Jagger taken just before the opening show of the Rolling Stones 1964 tour by photographer Chris O’Dell. It is a digital archival print from the original film negative, mounted, framed and glazed

Artwork from notable artists such as Christine Thery, Hammond Journeaux, Ann Martin, Anne Kenefick, Catherine Melvin, Terrance Keenan and more

DVDs of work by Oscar-nominated Irish director Lenny Abrahamson, signed by the director himself

Signed copies of Graham Norton’s novels

There is also a chance to pick up some incredible cinematic history in the form of two black leather screening room chairs from the 1930s. These are from the home cinema of Harry Cohn, co-founder, president and production director from Columbia Pictures. Harry, known as King Cohn, was reputedly the most hated man in Hollywood.

The chairs have been donated by David and Patsy Puttnam.

The framed ‘Float Like A Butterfly’ poster, signed by Carmel Winters which will feature in the Schull auction.

"We acquired these two screening room chairs in 1987 when we were living in Los Angeles, and they were in my office throughout my tenure as chairman of Columbia Pictures. We’re assured the chairs came from the private screening room of my most illustrious predecessor, Harry Cohn,” Mr Puttnam said.

The Hercule Poirot moustache as seen in the TV series.

“Cohn was famously opinionated and ritually insulted everyone who worked for him. One day Herman Mankiewicz, who wrote the screenplay of Citizen Kane, entered the studio dining room to find himself at the receiving end of a stream of barbed insults. Harry Cohn eventually went into a monologue, explaining that he had an infallible test of a film’s likely success or failure — and it was his own behind. If it itches the picture stinks, if it doesn’t itch the picture’s going to be a hit!”

“A brief silence was broken by Mankiewicz yelling back, ‘who ever knew the entire American motion picture audience was wired to Harry Cohn’s ass’.”

The ‘Rogue One’ Star Wars script page signed by Alistair Petrie.

The live event will take place on March 16, 2019 at the Fastnet Film Centre, Schull. Doors will open at 7.30pm. The €10 entry fee will include live music, wine, canapés and auction registration. For those who can’t make it, online bidding is available.

A leather-bound script of ‘The Mission’ signed by Jeremy Irons.

- See 32auctions.com/FFFAuction for further information on all items.