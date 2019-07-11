Hogan’s reappointment to Europe may be in jeopardy

Phil Hogan’s reappointment to Europe may now be under threat after the nominee for president of the EU Commission has demanded a 50:50 gender split.

Outgoing Agriculture Commissioner Mr Hogan, who was re-nominated this week by the Taoiseach, has said he does not want to jump through gender-based hoops to be reappointed.

Ursula von der Leyen, who has been nominated by the European Council to be the next president of the European Commission, also suggested that each state now put forward one male and one female candidate for the commission.

“I want a commission that is 50% women, 50% men, so I will ask the heads of state and government to present two people — a man and a woman. So this is what we are looking for,” she said.

The move could force Leo Varadkar to nominate two candidates — however, it is understood the Government will be standing firmly behind Mr Hogan.

Responding to the remarks, Mr Hogan said: “I’m glad to be one of the names that actually is being put forward and I hope I don’t have to go through some of the hoops that I did on the last occasion about my gender.”

A spokesperson for Mr Varadkar said Mr Hogan had been re-nominated based on the “excellent job” done over the past five years

The spokesperson said the Taoiseach is aware of Ms von der Leyen’s remarks but added:

“In the first instance President von der Leyen’s appointment must be endorsed by the European Parliament, after that the process will get underway which will see the new commission formed and portfolios allocated.”