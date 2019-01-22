NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Historic ferry is relaunched on Dublin’s River Liffey

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 - 04:42 PM

Dublin’s historic No 11 Liffey Ferry is returning after a 35-year absence and will serve members of the public crossing the river in the capital.

It has been relaunched following a complete restoration in a project by Dublin Port Company and Dublin City Council.

The much-loved ferry service had been vital in linking the north docks and south docks communities, but was decommissioned in 1984 following the completion of the East Link Bridge.

The service to cross the Liffey dates back to 1665 when it was given a Royal Charter by King Charles II and went on to last more than 300 years.

Now the No 11 will be a familiar sight again in the heart of Dublin as it taxis passengers between three points – the 3Arena to Sir John Rogerson’s Quay and to MV Cill Airne at North Wall Quay.

The service will start on February 11, and will run Monday to Friday between 7am and 7pm.

It holds 18 people at a time and commuters can use their Leap card or cash to pay for each journey.

The boat was bought by Dublin Port Company in 2016, having been preserved by Richie Saunders with the aim of bringing it back to service.

The historic No 11 Liffey Ferry which has been relaunched (Niall Carson/PA)

Lord Mayor of Dublin Nial Ring said: “The Liffey Ferry is part of Dublin’s story and to see the No 11 back on the river after all this time is fantastic, and testament to those who had the foresight to preserve this important piece of history.

“The ferry will be returning to a very different Dublin than the one she left, but I have no doubt that a new generation of Dubliners will enjoy this very welcome addition to the city just the same.”

Eamonn O’Reilly, chief executive of Dublin Port Company, said: “There are those in nearby Ringsend, Irishtown, East Wall and further afield who will remember catching the ferry to work, and I have no doubt her return will bring back fond memories for many.

“There is also a new generation living and working in the port and docklands, and I am confident that the No 11 Liffey Ferry will create new traditions and memories on the river in the years to come.”

- Press Association


