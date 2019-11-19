News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Historic day for Ireland': Government to sign contract for National Broadband Plan

'Historic day for Ireland': Government to sign contract for National Broadband Plan
Communications Minister Richard Bruton: This is the biggest investment in rural Ireland since rural electrification.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 10:02 AM

The government will sign the contract for the National Broadband Plan this morning.

It aims to bring high speed internet to 1.1m people, largely in rural Ireland.

Cabinet Ministers met from early this morning to sign off on the National Broadband Plan contract.

Communications Minister Richard Bruton has tweeted that today is an "historic day for Ireland."

He says it's the biggest investment in country areas since rural electrification.

"It will ensure rural communities will not be left behind and will be guaranteed the same opportunities as urban areas," he added.

The first homes under this project are likely to be connected next year while work is set to begin this year on broadband hubs, which are communal workspaces in rural Ireland with access to high speed internet.

The project will cost almost three billion euro, which has led to debates surrounding the ownership of the network when it's complete.

Those calls become more difficult for opposition parties from today, once the contract is signed.

READ MORE

Dublin Lord Mayor vows to continue fighting proposed tolls and charges

More on this topic

Hub details unveiled as broadband plan gets approvalHub details unveiled as broadband plan gets approval

Cabinet to meet early to sign off on €3bn broadband planCabinet to meet early to sign off on €3bn broadband plan

The European Commission has officially approved Ireland’s controversial National Broadband PlanThe European Commission has officially approved Ireland’s controversial National Broadband Plan

European Commission approve €2.6bn state aid for broadband planEuropean Commission approve €2.6bn state aid for broadband plan


TOPIC: Broadband Plan

More in this Section

DUP urges action to fill abortion ‘vacuum’DUP urges action to fill abortion ‘vacuum’

Body found in burning car in DublinBody found in burning car in Dublin

Taoiseach backs priest’s anti-violence stance over Kevin Lunney attackTaoiseach backs priest’s anti-violence stance over Kevin Lunney attack

Water is restored to Cork homes after burst main causes flood damageWater is restored to Cork homes after burst main causes flood damage


Lifestyle

‘Children of the Troubles’ recounts the largely untold story of the lost boys and girls of Northern Ireland, and those who died south of the border, in Britain and as far afield as West Germany, writes Dan Buckley.Children of the Troubles: Loss of lives that had barely begun

With Christmas Day six weeks away tomorrow, preparations are under way in earnest, writes Gráinne McGuinness.Making Cents: Bargains available on Black Friday but buyer beware!

From farming practices in Europe to forest clearances in the Amazon, Liz Bonnin’s new show seeks solutions to some of the damage done by the world’s appetite for meat, writes Gemma Dunn.New show seeks solutions to some of the damage done by the world’s appetite for meat

Louis Mulcahy reads in Cork this weekend for the Winter Warmer fest, writes Colette Sheridan.Wheel turns from pottery to poetry

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »