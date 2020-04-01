Hiqa to launch infection advice hub for nursing home

A Covid-19 infection control hub providing advice and assistance to nursing homes and disability centres will be launched next week by the Health Information and Quality Authority.

There were 118 clusters of Covid-19 reported by the HSE’’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre at the end of last month - 24 were in nursing homes, 21 in hospitals and four in residential institutions.

A cluster is when three or more people have been infected with the virus. Hiqa has been playing a leading role in helping to manage outbreaks.

Hiqa is a member of the National Public Health Emergency Team and its chief executive, Phelim Quinn, joins the team for daily meetings.

The authority has reorientated its resources and expertise to be at the centre of the national effort to tackle Covid-19.

As well as providing guidance and support to designated centres, inspectors are risk assessing nursing homes.

“Hiqa’’s priority is the safety of all people in residential settings,” a spokesperson said.

We are working with the HSE and Department of Health to manage this and protect people who are in these settings.

“The information hub that will have a freephone number is formalising arrangments already in place.”

Hiqa continues to monitor all of the centres closely and if there is a case of Covid-19 in a designated centre it has to notify the chief inspector.

A large number of Hiqa staff are also involved in contact tracing.

“Hiqa is fully involved in the national effort to tackle Covid-19,” she stressed.

An “evidence summary” published by Hiqa found that the average length of stay in an intensive care unit for Covid-19 is between seven to eight days.

Chief executive of Nursing Homes Ireland, Tadgh Daly, said residents of nursing homes are placed in isolation if they are suspected or confirmed with having Covid-19.

Mr Daly said testing is "a big issue" at the moment, with staff having to wear personal protective clothing as a precaution.

"With test results not coming back in a timely manner, it creates unnecessary anxiety for both residents and staff."

It also means that staff are out of action for about 10 to 12 days either waiting for a test or a test result.

“I’’d like to reassure people that the staff are doing a super job," said Mr Daly.

"They would see the residents as their extended family. Everything that is required is being done.”