News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

HIQA says Covid-19 deaths may be overestimated

HIQA says Covid-19 deaths may be overestimated
Some Covid-19 deaths may be overestimated according to HIQA.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 11:18 AM

The number of deaths from Covid-19 has been overestimated by official figures, according to the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA)

The health watchdog says people infected with coronavirus but who died as a result of other factors are included in official figures.

Between March and June there were around 1,200 more deaths compared with other years.

However, the official Department of Health figures show a death toll of more than 1,700.

Chief Scientist with the watchdog Dr Conor Teljeur explains why there is a difference between the two numbers. 

Mr Teljeur says: "It's possible that some of the deaths reported as Covid-19 may have been due to other causes. But we think that this is probably a small amount. 

"Possible people who may been close to end of life or at end of life who died with Covid-19

"But we would have expected them to have died during this time period."

Dr Teljeur added it is also possible that the changes to healthcare delivery during the Covid-19 pandemic such as the suspension of elective activity in public acute hospitals "may have a lasting impact on health outcomes, the effect of which may take years to be seen."

READ MORE

Prince Andrew subjecting Epstein victims to torture test – US lawyer

More on this topic

Ireland needs to rebuild Covid-19 testing regime says Trinity immunologistIreland needs to rebuild Covid-19 testing regime says Trinity immunologist

'I am very sorry': Mary Lou McDonald apologises for Bobby Storey funeral crowds'I am very sorry': Mary Lou McDonald apologises for Bobby Storey funeral crowds

US and Greece excluded from England’s quarantine exemption listUS and Greece excluded from England’s quarantine exemption list

'Hollow victory' if end of Covid-19 wage subsidy triggers unemployment surge says Paschal Donohoe'Hollow victory' if end of Covid-19 wage subsidy triggers unemployment surge says Paschal Donohoe

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up