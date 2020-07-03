HIQA says Covid-19 deaths may be overestimated

The number of deaths from Covid-19 has been overestimated by official figures, according to the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA)

The health watchdog says people infected with coronavirus but who died as a result of other factors are included in official figures.

Between March and June there were around 1,200 more deaths compared with other years.

However, the official Department of Health figures show a death toll of more than 1,700.

Chief Scientist with the watchdog Dr Conor Teljeur explains why there is a difference between the two numbers.

Mr Teljeur says: "It's possible that some of the deaths reported as Covid-19 may have been due to other causes. But we think that this is probably a small amount.

"Possible people who may been close to end of life or at end of life who died with Covid-19

"But we would have expected them to have died during this time period."

Dr Teljeur added it is also possible that the changes to healthcare delivery during the Covid-19 pandemic such as the suspension of elective activity in public acute hospitals "may have a lasting impact on health outcomes, the effect of which may take years to be seen."