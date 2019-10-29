News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HIQA report finds disability centres in Ireland are well run but improvements still needed

By Dan Buckley
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 03:01 PM

Centres in Ireland that cater to people with disabilities are generally well run and limit restrictive practices but two service providers, one run by the HSE, should reduce such practices, a study by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has found.

HIQA has published 16 inspection reports as part of a new programme focusing on the use of restrictive practices in services for disabled people.

HIQA inspectors found that residents at a centre based in Carlow and run by the Cheshire Foundation would have better quality of life if restrictive practices were reduced.

The eight residents of St. Patrick's Cheshire - Leonardsville and Abbey Close live in their own self-contained apartments and are supported by a team of staff on a 24-hour basis.

Inspectors noted the use of bed-rails, lap-belts, sensor mats in beds, seizure alert watches and lap-belts on commodes and chairs.

“Residents received a good, safe service but their quality of life would be enhanced by improvements in the management and reduction of restrictive practices,” said the HIQA inspector.

Similarly, residents living in the HSE-run Drogheda Unit Sean O'Hare centre in Donegal were subject to a number of restrictive practices in response to safety concerns, healthcare needs and environmental facilities. These included bed-rails, bed bumpers and wheelchair lap-belts.

HIQA also noted that the HSE plans to provide alternative accommodation by December with the aim of reducing the use of some of the restrictive practices.

Meanwhile, Nursing Homes Ireland has called on the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee to question the HSE and the Department of Health to achieve full disclosure regarding the costs of bringing HSE nursing homes up to required regulatory standards.

It follows media reports that the €385m investment earmarked for HSE nursing homes announced in 2016 has escalated and the necessary works will not be completed by the 2021 deadline.

