News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

HIQA received 28 reports of abuse at children's healthcare services

HIQA received 28 reports of abuse at children's healthcare services
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 04:35 PM

The health watchdog has received 28 reports of abuse or harm at chlidren's healthcare services since the start of last year.

There have also been 209 safeguarding concerns at nursing homes and 114 at disability centres flagged with HIQA.

Some of the most common concerns are over patients being financially, physically or psychologically abused.

HIQA's Rachel Flynn said their inspections of health and social care centres has raised a number of issues:

"In terms of simple things like garda vetting of staff which has come up as an issue in our inspection processes, treating people with respect, ensuring that they have the right privacy.

"There has been issues around financial abuse as well."

READ MORE

Half of woman's liver dissolved after accidental paracetamol overdose, inquest finds

More on this topic

Infection control in five acute hospitals being affected by overcrowdingInfection control in five acute hospitals being affected by overcrowding

Cork-based residential and respite centre failed to notify Hiqa of injuries to residentsCork-based residential and respite centre failed to notify Hiqa of injuries to residents

HIQA report raises concerns about child protection and welfare in CorkHIQA report raises concerns about child protection and welfare in Cork

Hiqa finds serious shortcomings in Limerick nursing home Hiqa finds serious shortcomings in Limerick nursing home


TOPIC: Hiqa

More in this Section

Vets point to 'copper deficiency' as cause of condition impacting Killarney's unique Red deerVets point to 'copper deficiency' as cause of condition impacting Killarney's unique Red deer

Ireland needs to increase efforts as environment is at 'tipping point'- reportIreland needs to increase efforts as environment is at 'tipping point'- report

Five arrested, 232 money mules identified in laundering investigationFive arrested, 232 money mules identified in laundering investigation

School principal breaks down in tears after winning case over dismissal decision School principal breaks down in tears after winning case over dismissal decision


Lifestyle

We experience the thrilling Rise Of The Resistance at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida before the ride opens officially to the public.10 things you need to know about the biggest Star Wars attraction in the galaxy

It has antibacterial and antioxidant properties – no wonder Winnie the Pooh loves it so much.This is how honey can be good for your whole body

The First Lady wore a bright yellow cape during a visit to Buckingham Palace.People are confused by Melania Trump’s love of capes

Every band needs a Bez. In fact, there's a case to be made that every workplace in the country could do with the Happy Mondays' vibes man.Happy Mondays rolled back the years on a cheery Tuesday in Cork

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »