Hiqa publishes Covid-19 checklist for nursing homes

Hiqa has published a checklist for nursing homes to help slow the spread of the virus.
The watchdog is to start inspecting nursing homes nationwide.
Inspectors will have their temperature taken before entering a facility, but will not enter areas occupied by residents.
They will make sure all guidelines are being followed and that PPE is being used properly.
The full document is below.
Hiqa guidance for registered providers:
- crisis management teams in each CHO area, including infection control specialists
- access to personal protective equipment for staff working in designated centres
- the provision of public health advice
- voluntary re-deployment of staff to designated centres
- access to testing and results
- access to specialist medical input such as gerontology.
Useful information
- The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
- Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
- GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
- ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024