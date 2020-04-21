Hiqa publishes Covid-19 checklist for nursing homes

Hiqa has published a checklist for nursing homes to help slow the spread of the virus.

The watchdog is to start inspecting nursing homes nationwide.

Inspectors will have their temperature taken before entering a facility, but will not enter areas occupied by residents.

They will make sure all guidelines are being followed and that PPE is being used properly.

The full document is below.

Hiqa guidance for registered providers: crisis management teams in each CHO area, including infection control specialists

access to personal protective equipment for staff working in designated centres

the provision of public health advice

voluntary re-deployment of staff to designated centres

access to testing and results

access to specialist medical input such as gerontology.