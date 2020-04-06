HIQA opens Infection Control Hub to help Social Care services deal with Covid-19

Health watchdog HIQA has opened a new Infection Prevention and Control Hub to help nursing homes and other settings when it comes to dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak.

The Health Information and Quality Authority said the Hub was available to providers and staff of nursing homes, residential centres for people with a disability, special care units and Tusla children’s residential settings.

It said in addition to advice on dealing with an outbreak, it would also offer advice on infection prevention and control measures when caring for a resident with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 and help deal with staff queries.

HIQA will work closely with the HSE and Tusla on infection prevention and control issues in residential settings and will escalate high-risk centres to their attention as necessary.

HIQA’s Chief Inspector of Social Services, Mary Dunnion, said: “We know that providers and staff are working extremely hard to provide safe care to residents in these exceptionally challenging times.

"In supporting residential services since the Covid-19 public health emergency began, it became apparent that additional support was required in the area of infection prevention and control.

“I am confident that by working together we can support and protect vulnerable adults and children living in residential centres.

"I hope that this service will be of benefit to both providers and staff.”

The Hub will initially be available Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, and will increase availability depending on demand. It can be contacted by telephone on 1800 220 000 or by email at DCIPCsupport@hiqa.ie.

In the past week, the situation facing nursing homes has become more acute, with the most recent figures showing 50 Covid-19 clusters in different facilities around the country.

New measures to deal with those clusters announced in recent days includes staff screening in nursing homes twice a day, the prioritising of testing for staff, and greater access to PPE, expert advice and training.

In addition, each nursing home will be identifying a Covid-19 lead.

Chairperson of Safeguarding Ireland Patricia Rickard-Clarke told RTE's Morning Ireland that she welcomed the new measures.

“Nursing homes need all the advice and support they can get,” she said.

Ms Rickard-Clarke urged people to keep in contact with patients in nursing homes by post or telephone.

The latest restrictions in operation since Friday, March 27 mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to: