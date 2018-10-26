Hiqa lets inspected centre continue operating

Cherry Orchard, a HSE-run residential centre for disabled adults in Dublin, continues to fall short of the regulations governing patient care but can operate for now as cancelling its registration would cause distress and uncertainty for residents.

That is according to the health watchdog, the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa), which previously issued notices of its proposal to cancel Cherry Orchard’s registration and refuse its renewal, following inspections where numerous concerns were raised.

The latest inspection, on May 31 and June 1 this year, found progress had been made but that it was “not significant enough to bring about compliance with the regulations or to improve residents’ lived experience”. There were 27 residents at the time of inspection.

Among the shortcoming identified were:

Unintentional weight loss among some residents, almost 10kg in one case;

Failure to fully investigate a number of abuse allegations;

Multi-occupancy bedrooms compromising patient privacy and dignity;

Limited links between residents and the community. One resident who required a wheelchair to access the community remained without this chair;

A retrospective financial audit into residents’ accounts identified that a number of residents required to be reimbursed;

Not all staff were Garda vetted.

Asked by the Irish Examiner why it hadn’t sought to cancel the centre’s registration, Hiqa said it was “mindful of the distress and uncertainty that the cancellation of registration causes for residents and, as such, this measure is taken as a last resort”.

Hiqa said inspectors “continue to monitor the centre closely” to ensure improvements are sustained.

The HSE outlined a number of measures to improve care, including a schedule of works to reduce multi-occupancy to single occupancy bedrooms; a new build plan for 2021; notification of all safeguarding incidents; the introduction of seven social workers to the centre; and a senior dietician.

Separately, an inspection of Maryborough inpatient acute mental health unit in St Finian’s Portlaoise, by the Inspector of Mental Health Services Dr Susan Finnerty, found that for residents with physical needs, the estimated waiting time for assessment by a community based primary care occupational therapist was up to two years.

One resident had a diagnosis of an intellectual disability.

There were 25 residents at the time of inspection.

There was no mental health occupational therapist or psychologist involved with therapeutic services.

While residents and family members who met with the inspector were complimentary of the staff and the care and treatment provided, the inspector said: “Locked doors, 19th-century building, and a large number of residents with differing needs are part of a bygone age of providing mental health care with associated stigma.”

Despite this, people continued to be admitted to the centre. Dr Finnerty said the unit had shown “continuous improvement” in compliance with regulations,

“It is very encouraging that there has been a significant improvement in compliance and staff have worked hard to achieve this,” she said.