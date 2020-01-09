HIQA inspection raises concerns about Limerick-based centre

A health watchdog inspection has raised concerns about a Limerick-based centre that provides full-time residential services to people with a severe to profound level of intellectual disability.

A Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) inspection determined that the centre lacks staff numbers, training, and that the residents’ participation in social activities within their community was “limited”.

The concerns relate to the Group L centre at the St. Vincent's Residential Services Group, run by Daughters of Charity Disability Support Services Company.

The six-bedroom bungalow is on a campus setting and its six residents are supported on a 24/7 basis by nursing and care staff.

However, following an announced inspection of the premises last August, a HIQA inspector determined that the provider had failed to address issues raised in a previous inspection which highlighted a number of regulatory failings.

“For this reason, and given the number of non-compliant findings identified during the inspection, the inspector was not confident that the provider could ensure the effective governance, operational management and administration of the designated centre,” states the inspection report published by HIQA.

In total, the inspector found examples of non-compliance across eight separate regulations on staffing, training, governance, notification of incidents, general welfare and development, risk management, and positive behavioural support.

All were failings were rated “orange”, indicating a moderate risk. Among the issues identified were:

A third of all staff members had not received mandatory training in the protection of vulnerable adults or fire safety. A number of staff had also not received training in the management of challenging behaviours.

The provider had not ensured that residents were supported “to develop and maintain personal relationships and links with the wider community in accordance with their wishes”.

A behaviour support plan for one resident, seen by the inspector, lacked details or guidance for staff.

A number of risk assessments were noted to be risk-rated incorrectly.

“On the day of the inspection, residents were observed spending extended periods of time watching television and listening to the radio. It was evident on the day of the inspection that the staffing numbers were not sufficient to ensure that residents were provided with a standard of care based on their assessed needs,” the inspection report stated.

The report was one of 25 published by HIQA. Examples of good practice were found in 20 centres; however, inspectors identified non-compliance with the regulations and standards on five inspections.

Inspectors identified areas of non-compliance with the regulations in three Daughters of Charity Disability Support Services centres.