News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

HIQA inspection finds staff had to work overnight after working day shift at understaffed children's residential centre

HIQA inspection finds staff had to work overnight after working day shift at understaffed children's residential centre
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Monday, January 13, 2020 - 02:21 PM

A children's residential centre run by Tusla was so understaffed that on a number of occasions it needed staff to work through their day shift and then overnight to stay operational.

The unnamed children's residential centre is operated by Tusla and was the subject of an unannounced two-day inspection by the Health Information and Quality Authority last September.

The centre had three residents at the time, all teenage boys, and while they had mixed views about living in the centre, they were positive about the staff.

However, HIQA said governance and management arrangements at the centre were "not effective".

"As a result, the centre was not operating well and decisions related to staffing the centre were not always safe," it said.

"There were significant issues related to operating the centre for over a year, and they remained unresolved at the time of inspection. They included low staffing levels due to a significant level of sick leave, poor management of staffing resources including staff retention and workforce planning, inadequate and ineffective communication systems across the team and staff dissatisfaction with a national child-centred approach to the staff rota. As with all statutory children’s residential centres, there was a lack of up to date Tusla national policies and procedures."

Staffing was seen as a central issue. The report said:

Staff shortages, coupled with inadequate contingency planning, meant that on at least four occasions, the centre was reliant on staff who had worked a day shift remaining in the centre to work overnight.

"Furthermore, centre managers had worked on a number of day and night-time shifts to ensure the centre was staffed appropriately. Senior managers attributed staff shortages to the lack of available agency staff in the region. There were occasions where the decreased number of staff on duty impacted on young people’s activities, and this was confirmed by the young people who met with the inspectors."

HIQA also said that two staff rostered for overnight shifts were woken when door alarms fitted to each child’s bedroom door were activated, meaning they accrued significant time off in lieu hours as a result which placed an additional strain on the centre managers to staff the facility.

The kitchen and dining areas were inaccessible following an incident three days prior to the inspection, involving all young people living in the centre at that time. "Food and meat was strewn around these areas and soiled areas had yet to be cleaned," HIQA said.

The report outlined how there had been a number of significant safeguarding incidents in the previous 12 months that were not well managed or entered onto the centre’s risk register in a timely manner, and also noted that two of the three children were refusing to attend school and tended to play computer games instead.

READ MORE

€70k settlement for girl who fell in alleged potholed laneway

In total, there were eight areas of non-compliance at the centre and the report said there was a lack of accountability for the implementation of existing systems and policies and procedures, and poor systems of communication across the staff team and poor levels of supervision.

A second Tusla-run centre, this time in the west was also inspected, with HIQA finding few issues and high levels of compliance.

More on this topic

Hike in tip-offs to preschool services watchdogHike in tip-offs to preschool services watchdog

Tusla fails to allocate social worker to 638 retrospective abuse casesTusla fails to allocate social worker to 638 retrospective abuse cases

Tusla orders two more creches to closeTusla orders two more creches to close

Two Dublin childcare centres to close in January - TuslaTwo Dublin childcare centres to close in January - Tusla


TuslaHIQATOPIC: Tusla

More in this Section

Dara Calleary named as FF Director of ElectionsDara Calleary named as FF Director of Elections

Powersharing deal creates ‘beachhead’ towards united Ireland – SF ministerPowersharing deal creates ‘beachhead’ towards united Ireland – SF minister

Cork school principal blasts three siblings' planned deportation as 'immoral'Cork school principal blasts three siblings' planned deportation as 'immoral'

Migrant group welcomes closure of Limerick direct provision centreMigrant group welcomes closure of Limerick direct provision centre


Lifestyle

Some plants are emerging from the soil but it's still too early to get carried away.Gardeners are looking on the bright side this week

My idea of misery is a nine to five office job.This Much I Know: Actress Aisling Kearns

There’s something new and oddly terrifying to look out for on the nearest highway: drivers napping peacefully while their cars steer themselves, writes Peter C Baker.Are we asleep at the wheel?

Elizabeth Wurtzel has died aged 52. She wrote with searing honesty and narcissism, starting with the eradefining ‘Prozac Nation’, spotlighting her depression, says Suzanne Harrington.Elizabeth Wurtzel and a career born of suffering

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »