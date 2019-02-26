NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Hiqa had 'significant concerns' over CUH's management of deadly superbug

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 - 10:56 AM
By Denise O’Donoghue

The health watchdog says Cork University Hospital is not doing enough to tackle a potentially deadly superbug.

CPE is hard to kill with antibiotics and more than half of all patients who get it die from their infection.

There has been an ongoing outbreak of CPE at the hospital and a number of "high risks" have been identified regarding the management of it.

"While the hospital had acted to implement outbreak control measures to manage the ongoing CPE outbreak, the evidence viewed at the time of the inspection did not provide assurance that the measures implemented were sufficiently effective or in line with National Standards and guidelines," the report stated.

Hiqa carried out an unannounced inspection of CUH in November 2018 which it says raised "significant concerns" about the overall approach taken to manage risks from infection.

"Despite the implementation of a number of measures by hospital management and staff to manage the CPE outbreak, this inspection identified multiple factors that significantly increased the risk of spreading multidrug-resistant organisms, including CPE," the report said.

Hiqa received written assurances from the hospital that a number of key actions had been introduced since the inspection.

Read Hiqa's report here:

