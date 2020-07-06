News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Hiqa finds 'unexplained delays' in reporting child abuse

Hiqa finds 'unexplained delays' in reporting child abuse
The Health Information and Quality Authority found unexplained delays in notifying gardaí about suspected child abuse. File image. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, July 06, 2020 - 03:17 PM

Unexplained delays in notifying gardaí about suspected child abuse and an absence of evidence of garda vetting for staff have been highlighted in inspections of child protection services in Cavan/Monaghan and Kerry.

The issues have been raised by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) in two inspection reports on the Child Protection and Welfare Service operated by Tusla in the Cavan/Monaghan and Kerry service areas.

Inspectors in Cavan/Monaghan reviewed eight records where it was necessary for Tusla to notify An Garda Síochána of suspected crimes of wilful neglect or physical or sexual abuse against children. 

"There were unexplained delays in sending four notifications to An Garda Síochána by between 13 days and over two months. The fifth case had not been notified to gardaí at the time of inspection and this was brought to the attention of the manager," states the report.

Inspectors also found improvements were required in safe recruitment practices as gaps were found in some staff files. 

Seven out of 10 staff files inspected had gaps in documentation, such as an absence of evidence of garda vetting or police vetting from other jurisdictions as needed, no copies of qualifications, no photo identifications and no employment history or verification of references. 

However, the service was praised for a significant reduction in the waiting list for initial assessments over the previous 10 months.

READ MORE

No 10-week summer recess as TDs to work throughout July to make up for lost time

In the Kerry service area, inspectors found improvements were needed in governance arrangements in order to provide a timely and consistent service to children.

Hiqa said improvements were also required in management oversight of children’s records on the national child care information system (NCCIS) to ensure that records accurately reflected all decisions and work completed. Not all information was recorded or uploaded to the system in relation to children’s records.

However, inspectors found that some measures have since been implemented which improved the timeliness of the screening of new referrals.

Cavan/Monaghan area manager for Tusla Lisa Anderson said that since the inspection, "we have tracked all the measures identified within our service improvement plan, and will continue to make further improvements in the weeks and months ahead".

Breda Lynch, Tusla area manager for the Kerry region, said its own audits in have also identified areas where improvements are needed. 

"We are actively working through these issues, and have taken a number of important steps to drive rapid improvement. Teams have been re-configured in the area with new staffing across all grades and improved governance and oversight," she said.

READ MORE

Teachers concerned about cleaning costs and number of available substitute teachers

More on this topic

Health watchdog receives complaints of abuse and neglect of foster childrenHealth watchdog receives complaints of abuse and neglect of foster children

More than 230 complaints made about the care of disabled people last yearMore than 230 complaints made about the care of disabled people last year

Hiqa finds fire safety issues and low staff levels in nursing homesHiqa finds fire safety issues and low staff levels in nursing homes

Continuing shortcomings found in country's busiest foster care areasContinuing shortcomings found in country's busiest foster care areas

TOPIC: Hiqa

More in this Section

Man due in court after shots fired at gardaí in CorkMan due in court after shots fired at gardaí in Cork

Cowen says no outstanding driving offences following 'serious lapse of judgement' in 2016Cowen says no outstanding driving offences following 'serious lapse of judgement' in 2016

No new deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland but 18 more cases confirmedNo new deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland but 18 more cases confirmed

Brothers who drowned in Tipperary tragedy named locallyBrothers who drowned in Tipperary tragedy named locally


Lifestyle

The chef and cookery author breaks down his culinary habits for Ella Walker.2 minutes with Irish chef JP McMahon – who loves a spag bol and has never cooked seal

Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll provides today's top telly tips.Monday's TV highlights: Spurs vs. Everton, and drama from 'Love/Hate' and 'I May Destroy You'

Barbara BurkeOccupation: Owner of BBpapercutsMeet the artist who's putting papercutting on the map

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »