HIQA finds Cork nursing home in breach of 14 regulations

A nursing home in Co Cork has been found to be in breach of fourteen health regulations by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA).

HIQA carried out an unannounced inspection at St Finbarr's Hospital in Cork city over two days in April.

Inspectors found Garda vetting disclosure was not available in the centre for recently-recruited staff, while vetting was not in place for

all volunteers.

There were also open visiting arrangements with visitors seen to freely come and go from the centre.

Inspectors said there are not suitable facilities for families to spend time alone with residents approaching the end of life, while they also found inadequate fire safety precautions as fire drills did not involve a full evacuation.

HIQA published 20 inspection reports on residential centres for older people today, with inspectors finding evidence of good practice and compliance with the regulations and standards in 11 centres.

However, evidence of non-compliance was found in nine centres. In these centres, residents’ needs were not always being met in line with the regulations and standards.

Inspectors identified non-compliances in areas such as governance and management; healthcare needs; premises; residents’ rights; personal possessions; training and staff development; and written policies and procedures.

