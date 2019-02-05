Hiqa finds almost half of inspected nursing homes were non-compliant

Almost half of nursing homes recently inspected by Hiqa have been found to be non-compliant.

Fire safety concerns, failing to have staff garda vetted and access to hot water are just some of the areas where the centres fell down.

File photo.

Residents of Our Lady of the Consolation Nursing Home in Tullamore had not been able to shower for four weeks at the time of the inspection, due to a problem with the hot water.

While inspectors found that the HSE failed to address fire safety risks at Kanturk Community Hospital that had been highlighted in previous inspections.

Good practice and compliance was found in 32 of the 56 nursing homes inspected.

In general, inspections in these centres found that residents’ needs were being met and care was being delivered in line with the National Standards and regulations.

Read the full inspection reports here.