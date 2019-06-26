News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Hillary Clinton visits Barretstown children's charity for its 25th anniversary celebration

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 26, 2019 - 05:30 PM

Hillary Clinton paid a visit to Ireland today to celebrate the 25th anniversary of children's charity Barretstown.

The charity has supported 50,000 seriously ill children and their families since it was established in 1994 by the actor and philanthropist Paul Newman.

The former US Secretary of State and First Lady flew in to be guest of honour at the Barretstown Founders Dinner.

Minister for Health Simon Harris and Sabina Higgins were among the supporters at the event.

The Kildare-based charity is recognised as a centre of excellence in childhood cancer care and other serious illnesses.

READ MORE

Varadkar 'flattered' by links to top EU job but has ' no plans for a career change'

More on this topic

Cliffs of Moher coastline 'beautiful but very tragic'; garda says nine bodies have never been recovered

Vogue Williams responses to comments that she’s ‘too thin’

Start-up unveils ‘first long-range solar car’

Boeing to work on flying taxis with US firm Kitty Hawk

Hillary ClintonBarreetstown

More in this Section

Three injured, two seriously, in three-car collision in Limerick

Man, 70s, arrested in connection with 1984 murder of Marie Tierney

70% increase in number of carers diagnosed with depression in last 10 years

Dublin is still the most expensive city in the Eurozone to live in


Lifestyle

Stereolab: The right band at the wrong time

Kaleidoscope: The festival that is Electric Picnic for families

The High Priestess of Punk on 40 years in showbusiness ahead of Irish gig

Orla O’Regan: ‘I treasure the way my life has turned out’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 22, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »