Hillary Clinton named Chancellor of Queen's University, Belfast

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 02, 2020 - 09:40 AM

Hillary Clinton has been appointed Chancellor of Queen's University in Belfast.

The former US Secretary of State is the 11th head of the college and the first female to take up the role.

There are three main aspects to the job which include ambassadorial duties as well as presiding over conferring ceremonies.

The former US Presidential candidate has said it's a "great privilege" and says she is looking forward to promoting the university.

"It is a great privilege to become the Chancellor of Queen’s University, a place I have great fondness for and have grown a strong relationship with over the years," she said.

The University is making waves internationally for its research and impact and I am proud to be an ambassador and help grow its reputation for excellence.

She will serve as the University’s new Chancellor for five years.

Ms Clinton succeeds Dr Tom Moran, who passed away last year.

