Hike in testing as 1,000 lives lost to virus

Coronavirus has now claimed more than 1,000 lives in Ireland, with health authorities set to ramp up testing among the population to further try and contain the disease.

Despite the increasing number of cases and mortalities, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar warned of “a real worry that people are becoming more lax” about lifesaving restrictions in place.

With fears that a good weather forecast this weekend could see the public ignore restrictions, he said: “People breaking the rules should bear in mind the consequences. It could be having to extend the current lockdown for two to three weeks.”

The need to double down on efforts to avoid the virus spreading was also emphasised at a Department of Health briefing by chief medical officer Tony Holohan, who said that “significant further progress” was needed over the next seven days if the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) are to recommend lifting elements of the lockdown on May 5.

The latest figures show that there have been another 37 fatalities, bringing to 829 the number of laboratory-confirmed virus deaths. However, there have also been 185 ‘probable’ deaths, bringing the total figure to 1,014.

A probable death is where a lab test has not been done but where a doctor believes a death is associated with the virus. Five of the total deaths were healthcare workers, officials confirmed.

There have been 577 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 18,184. Half of the cases have been recorded in Dublin while one in four is associated with a healthcare worker.

A NPHET meeting agreed to ramp up testing among the population in the days ahead. European case rules on testing for the virus will be put into practice early next week.

This means that if a person has any one of the virus symptoms, for example fever, recent onset of cough or shortness of breath, they can request a test from their GP. Priority will still be given to vulnerable people.

This will ease the current restrictions for testing where people must have two symptoms.

Mr Holohan refused to speculate on how many extra tests will now come through GPs, which are currently averaging around 1,500 test requests per day.

Health Minister Simon Harris has already confirmed that it is hoped test results, now that delays have been tackled, can be turned around in just 48 hours.

It is expected with increased and faster levels of testing, that any fresh outbreak of the virus or clusters could be rapidly contained in parts of the country.

Mr Holohan said officials said they believed they could cope with the extra demands.

Mr Varadkar said that there was some possibility of restrictions being eased on May 5, but this was contingent on the suppression of the virus in the community.

“One of the big fears we have is what we call anticipatory behaviour. You’ll note that before we announced the restrictions, people cocooned, shops closed, gyms closed.

"The reverse can happen with the easing of restrictions — people can increase their social contact in anticipation of the easing.”

Dublin Bus also notified the Government of increased travel on services and of passenger numbers exceeding levels seen in previous weeks.

Meanwhile, amid fears that good weather this weekend may cause people to ignore restrictions, gardaí will carry out further checkpoints on roads.

Elsewhere, the World Health Organisation has announced a “landmark collaboration” to speed up production of virus vaccines, drugs, and tests that will be universally available.

“We’re coordinating a global trial on the safety and efficacy of four therapeutics against Covid-19,” WHO director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The announcement saw political leaders join experts from the medical and scientific community to commit to working towards a vaccine.

