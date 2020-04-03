News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»GOVERNMENT FORMATION

High profile TDs miss out Seanad seats; Labour leadership result tonight

High profile TDs miss out Seanad seats; Labour leadership result tonight
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 03, 2020 - 02:31 PM

The Seanad elections will be completed today with final counting underway.

Fianna Fáil's Mark Daly was the first across the line on the administrative panel of the Seanad this morning.

So far the elections have seen a number of high profile candidates miss out - with ex-TDs like Timmy Dooley and Declan Breathnach and outgoing Senators like Catherine Noone failing to get elected.

Today could see more casualties with Fianna Fáil Senator Lorraine Clifford Lee and former Fine Gael TD Noel Rock looking likely to miss out.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party have eyes turned towards another election - with a new leader to be appointed tonight.

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly is the favourite, with Dublin based Aodhan O'Riordain hoping to cause an upset.

Elsewhere government formation talks continue.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are closing in on a document spelling out how a government between them would work.

But they still need a other participants - with Leo Varadkar saying it is essential a third party joins the coalition to ensure stability he feels cannot be brought by independents alone.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson still self-isolating with temperature as UK death toll tops 3,500

More on this topic

We need a third party to form a stable government with Fianna Fáil, says VaradkarWe need a third party to form a stable government with Fianna Fáil, says Varadkar

Covid-19 pandemic is opportunity for transformative approach to government programme-Micheál Martin Covid-19 pandemic is opportunity for transformative approach to government programme-Micheál Martin

John Gormley: Collaborative unity government is what the country needsJohn Gormley: Collaborative unity government is what the country needs

Taoiseach hoping to approach third party to join FG/FF coalition govt for next five yearsTaoiseach hoping to approach third party to join FG/FF coalition govt for next five years


TOPIC: Government Formation