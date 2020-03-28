News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

High-profile solicitor in critical condition as he battles Covid-19

By Press Association
Saturday, March 28, 2020 - 08:17 PM

One of Northern Ireland’s most well-known solicitors is in a critical condition in hospital with coronavirus, his law firm has said.

Niall Murphy, 43, has been involved in many high-profile criminal trials and civil court cases, often representing victims of the Troubles.

The married father-of-three from Belfast is a partner in KRW Law.

Kevin Winters, on behalf of KRW Law, told the PA News Agency: “Last week our partner and colleague Niall Murphy was admitted to hospital where he is battling Covid-19.

“His condition remains critical but stable.

“We have invited people to send him and his family messages of support on Monday (30/3/20).

“All of us hope and pray that Niall’s well-known battling qualities will see him through what is a very difficult time for him and his family.

Kevin Winters of KRW Law said all Mr Murphy’s colleagues were praying for him (Liam McBurney/PA)
Mr Winters added: “He would want everyone to keep themselves and their families and NHS staff safe by following advice to stay home and avoid the spread of this awful virus.

“In particular as a GAA (Gaelic Athletic Association) mentor he would want young people to stay indoors and use social media to keep in touch with friends and family.”

One of Mr Murphy’s recent clients was journalist Trevor Birney, who along with fellow reporter Barry McCaffrey was arrested over whistleblower material that appeared in a documentary on a Troubles massacre. The case against them was ultimately dropped.

Mr Birney tweeted: “Niall Murphy has Covid-19. He supported my family who know him simply as ‘uncle Murph’ – he’s a true gentleman as well as a tenacious and brilliant lawyer. He needs your support as he faces the toughest battle of his life.”

Mr Murphy is a member of the board of directors for campaign group Relatives for Justice.

In a post on Saturday night, the group said: “Niall Murphy is a husband, father, son, brother, friend, lawyer, sportsman, Irishman and an inspiration.

“He is also a valued member of the board of directors of Relatives for Justice. He has fought for and alongside many families seeking truth, justice and acknowledgement.

“He is 43. He is currently fighting for his life against Covid-19 and is in an induced coma and on a ventilator in hospital.

“His work friends and colleagues are asking everyone who knows him or of him to send a message of support to him and his family on Monday 30th March at any point during that day.”

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

