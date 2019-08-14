High-end property owners can make a killing in Adare during Ryder Cup

It may be seven years away, but the Ryder Cup corporate ball is already rolling in the direction of Adare Manor.

Corporate hospitality companies have hired a Limerick-based auctioneer firm to source high-end private residences for clients who plan to travel to the 2026 event.

Gordon Kearney of Rooney Auctioneers has confirmed that it has been engaged by two international corporate hospitality companies in the US to source luxury properties within a 30km radius of the venue.

He said owners of such properties who would be willing to rent out their homes for the duration of the tournament could sink a handsome windfall.

“They have asked us to put together a portfolio of various properties and to find out what properties will be available to offer their clients when they put their packages together,” he said. “They are very eager to identify upmarket detached properties, but they have asked us also to provide them with a list of all types of properties which we can offer them within a 15km-30km radius and these include apartments.

“They are especially keen at this early stage to try and pin down commitments on the availability of the more luxury type properties and we have begun to process of contacting people we know and whose properties fit the spec these hospitality organisations are seeking.

Many of the clients these companies cater for like to stay in houses near the venue, rather than book into hotel accommodation.

“Apparently in Augusta, renting out houses during the Masters tournament is a very lucrative source of income every year.

“But this is a one-off for Adare and the corporate companies have to go out a search and we are now assisting them to find properties which meet their requirements.”

He said it would be impossible at this early stage to agree rents with home-owners who might be willing to sign up and make their properties available during the tournament. Although no dates have been announced, the bi-annual event is traditionally held in September.

“However, people with high-end properties can expect a very handsome windfall if they chose to rent their homes out for a week or so,” he added.

He said companies who contacted his firm specialise in this area and “want to get ahead of the posse”.

“We have been in contact with homeowners we have sold properties for in the Adare area down through the years so we already have been able to get going by just looking back at our own book of clients.

The properties will be critically important part of the packages which the corporate hospitality companies will offer their clients.

“From our point of view, it’s a very interesting new dimension to our business and it’s great to be involved in a Ryder Cup,” he said.

Mr Kearney is looking to hear from people who have properties that fit the bill and might be available in September 2026.

“While the priority right now is to identify luxury properties, we want to put together a portfolio embracing the entire property spectrum,” said Mr Kearney.