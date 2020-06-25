News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

High Court to rule on Monday on action over validity of Seanad

High Court to rule on Monday on action over validity of Seanad
The case has potential far-reaching implications because, if the court finds a Seanad of 49 elected members cannot meet and pass laws, very significant laws will lapse at midnight on Monday.
By Aodhan O'Faolain
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 03:12 PM

A three judge High Court will rule on Monday on a significant constitutional action over whether there is, as of now, a validly constituted Seanad entitled to sit and pass laws.

When the case concluded this afternoon, High Court president Mary Irvine said the court had considered a request by ten Senators to give its decision on Friday and provide reasons for that later but the court did not consider that was advisable.

There are “very serious” issues to be considered by all members of the court and the “most prudent and cautious course” is to give a fully reasoned written judgment on Monday at 9.30am, she said.

The Seanad currently comprises 49 elected members and ten have brought the proceedings disputing the view of the Taoiseach and State the Seanad cannot meet and pass laws until a new Taoiseach nominates 11 further Senators to bring it to its full membership of 60.

The case has potential far-reaching implications because, if the court finds a Seanad of 49 elected members cannot meet and pass laws, and a new government is not formed this weekend with a Taoiseach to nominate 11 Senators, very significant laws will lapse at midnight on Monday.

Those include provisions of the Offences Against the State Act and the Criminal Justice (Amendment) Act relating to prosecution of serious criminal and terrorist offences and trials before the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

On Thursday, Ms Justice Irvine, Mr Justice Denis McDonald and Ms Justice Niamh Hyland heard closing arguments in the one-and-a-half day case before reserving judgment to Monday.

The ten plaintiffs are elected Senators Ivana Bacik, Victory Boyhan, Gerard Craughwell, Annie Hoey, Sharon Keogan, Michael McDowell, Rebecca Moynihan, Ronan Mullen, Marie Sherlock and Mark Wall.

READ MORE

Ammunition and drugs seized after gardaí made aware of video on social media

Their case against An Taoiseach, Ireland and the Attorney General centres on interpretation of various provisions of the Constitution, particularly Article 18.

Article 18.1 provides the Seanad “shall be composed of sixty members, of whom eleven shall be nominated members and forty-nine shall be elected members”.

Article 18.8 provides the first meeting of the Seanad after a general election “shall take place on a day to be fixed by the President on the advice of the Taoiseach”.

The plaintiffs argue the outgoing Taoiseach had, from the time 49 members of the Seanad were elected on April 4, power to advise the President to fix a date for the convening of the Seanad.

They dispute the respondents view the Taoiseach has discretion to advise the President which he should not exercise until there is reasonable certainty a new Taoiseach will be elected and in a position to nominate the remaining 11 senators.

The State respondents rely on the analysis in Kelly: The Irish Constitution, regarded as the seminal work on the Constitution, concerning the ability of the legislature to legislate in the period between election of a new Dáil and the meeting of a new Seanad.

That analysis referred to a “vacuum of legislative power” arising from the inability to have a “fully composed” Seanad of 60 because a new Taoiseach not been appointed.

In closing arguments for the 10 on Thursday, John Rogers SC, with Eileen Barrington SC and Hugh McDowell BL, said the State case means there is “no parliament” and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is “immovable” until a new Taoiseach is elected.

That is “an unsupportable proposition” and the current situation is worse than a “legislative deadlock”, he said.

We are playing with fire and it is not permissible to take such risks.

The priority is the safety of the people and the drafters of the Constitution could not have perceived there would be an interregnum in the legislative system in the way argued for by the respondents, he argued.

The drafters had envisaged circumstances where the legislative institutions can be convened to pass laws in the type of emergency governed by Article 24.

Closing the case for the State, Attorney General Seamus Woulfe SC, with Conleth Bradley SC and Michael Binchy BL, said Article 24 requires there should be a properly composed Seanad.

He said the Taoiseach’s exercise of discretion in relation to advising the President of a day to convene the Seanad was informed by the “principal consideration” that he, as outgoing Taoiseach, could not nominate 11 members so he could not advise the President of the date.

The issue is whether that principal consideration is a valid one, the State maintained it was, and “all roads lead back to Article 18.8”.

READ MORE

Breast cancer procedures down between 50-70% during coronavirus crisis, oncologist says

More on this topic

High Court extends Cityjet examinershipHigh Court extends Cityjet examinership

'There are very few plots left': Court hears burial plot row is 'the stuff of John B Keane''There are very few plots left': Court hears burial plot row is 'the stuff of John B Keane'

Bar Council chair condemns Brid Smith’s comments about judge after minimum pay rulingBar Council chair condemns Brid Smith’s comments about judge after minimum pay ruling

Woman dismissed for failing to disclose pregnancy during job interview awarded €40kWoman dismissed for failing to disclose pregnancy during job interview awarded €40k

Court caseTOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Lucky player scoops €40,838 in Lotto drawLucky player scoops €40,838 in Lotto draw

Coronavirus: Face masks set be compulsory on public transportCoronavirus: Face masks set be compulsory on public transport

Green party members raise concerns about complaints handling processGreen party members raise concerns about complaints handling process

Doctors fear prosecution for decisions made in 'good faith' during Covid-19 crisisDoctors fear prosecution for decisions made in 'good faith' during Covid-19 crisis


Lifestyle

The latest travel news with Tom Breathnach.Staycation nation: Could Ardmore become the new Algarve?

Paula Fagan, CEO of LGBT Ireland, looks at legal changes which have improved the parenting rights of some, but not all, same-sex couples. She talks to Áilín QuinlanSame-sex parental rights: A lot done, more to do

Konrad Im says LGBT+ groups have a key role to play during the current pandemicLockdown & ‘Out’: LGBT+ support during Covid-19

Take on the dramatic as seen at Valentino or go for a more subtle approach with delicate fabrics like lace.Trend of the Week: White Lines for Summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »